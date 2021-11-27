GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Downgraded by Redburn Partners to “Neutral”

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was downgraded by Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.25. The company had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $286.11.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It also engages in the development and manufacture of headsets and speaker phones for hands-free communications, hearing aids as well as audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments.

