GoChain Price Tops $0.0369 (GO)

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 27th. One GoChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0369 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. GoChain has a market cap of $40.76 million and approximately $858,343.00 worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain Profile

GO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,155,949,646 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,074,646 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

Buying and Selling GoChain

