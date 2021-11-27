Goldcoin (GLC) Price Down 5.8% This Week

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $2,242.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.75 or 0.00353645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000088 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,737,996 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

