Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Callan Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,035 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 1.13% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.32. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $36.48.

