Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 4,511 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of StoneX Group worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 73.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.19. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,703 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,313. Insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

