Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,407 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $883,252,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,735,000 after purchasing an additional 559,947 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after purchasing an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $24,652,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Oscar Health by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 694,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 239,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mario Schlosser bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $1,004,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,767.01. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 515,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,604,057 shares of company stock worth $44,312,495 over the last three months.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

