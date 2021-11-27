Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.02 Million Position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 58,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Teekay Tankers worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $153,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 815.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the second quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of NYSE:TNK opened at $11.66 on Friday. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31. The firm has a market cap of $393.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -0.03.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $0.15. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 54.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

