Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Kearny Financial worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRNY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,948 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 433,802 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 597,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $977.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $53.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $27,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

