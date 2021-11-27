Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.30% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $2,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

LVHD stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $38.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.