Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,845 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Aequi Acquisition worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 295,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

