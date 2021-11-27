Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741,684 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEX opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $883.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 38.62% and a negative net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.11.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

