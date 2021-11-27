Goose Finance Hits One Day Volume of $103,708.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $582,346.42 and $103,708.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00044203 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00008537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00233284 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

