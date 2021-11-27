Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.94

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.94 and traded as low as $9.50. Gouverneur Bancorp shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 801 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.94.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Gouverneur Savings & Loan Association. It is a federally chartered savings and loan association offering a variety of banking products and services to individuals and businesses in its primary market area in southern St. Lawrence and northern Lewis and Jefferson Counties in New York State.

