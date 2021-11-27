Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Hits $1.96 on Top Exchanges

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last week, Governor DAO has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market cap of $5.69 million and $110,156.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003567 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00078300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00103348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,095.12 or 0.07439393 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,034.09 or 0.99977565 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,898,779 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars.

