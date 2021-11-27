GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GPT Group (OTCMKTS:GPTGF) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, an increase of 4,292.0% from the October 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GPTGF stock remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. GPT Group has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

GPT Group Company Profile

The GPT Group is one of Australia's largest diversified property groups and a top 50 ASX listed company by market capitalisation. GPT owns and manages a $25.3 billion portfolio of retail, office and logistics property assets across Australia. The Group has a substantial investor base with more than 32,000 shareholders.

