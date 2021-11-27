GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Update

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.80. 8,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.34. GrainCorp has a 52-week low of $2.97 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

