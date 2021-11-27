Graviocoin Price Hits $0.0471 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.40 million and $684.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.87 or 0.00354343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000445 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.