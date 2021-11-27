Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $116,141,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Shares of APD stock opened at $293.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.44. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.