Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 1,726 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $88.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.78.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.