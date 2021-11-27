Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 2,358 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $51.01 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $51.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21.

