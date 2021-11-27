Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 597 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 456.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $353.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.61. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Argus raised their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

