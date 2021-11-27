Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 758 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

IWO stock opened at $296.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $259.25 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

