Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 8,200 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after buying an additional 282,651 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.21. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.