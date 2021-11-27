Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $665.64 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $643.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.45. The firm has a market cap of $294.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

