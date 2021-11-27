Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,551 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.66. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

