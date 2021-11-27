Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 2.63% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JSML. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 281,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after buying an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 148,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,673,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,145,000.

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $57.65 and a 1-year high of $73.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

