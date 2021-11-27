Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $260.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.14 and its 200 day moving average is $238.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

