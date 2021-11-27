Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $2.30 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,296,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $639,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $638,000. Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $670,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $856,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $72.84 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.19.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.