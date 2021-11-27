Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 227,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,473,000 after buying an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $149.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.03 and a one year high of $155.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.04 and its 200-day moving average is $149.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.