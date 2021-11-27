Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 3,434 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.28.

FISV stock opened at $98.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.06 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano acquired 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $968,937.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

