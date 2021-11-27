Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 635 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $294.75 and a 1 year high of $365.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.68.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

