Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 808 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $124.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day moving average is $124.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

