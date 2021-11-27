Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 157.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,380,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,122,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,082,000 after acquiring an additional 450,985 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Roku by 97,797.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 293,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,685,000 after buying an additional 293,393 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,842,000 after buying an additional 279,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roku by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,383,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,685,000 after buying an additional 278,761 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ROKU. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens upgraded Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.64.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 516,992 shares of company stock worth $164,283,240. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $235.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.32 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

