Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.70.

