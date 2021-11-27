Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of XLG opened at $358.49 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $273.08 and a fifty-two week high of $371.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $348.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.78.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.