Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,002,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,531,000 after acquiring an additional 28,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,386,000 after buying an additional 185,027 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,227,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,610,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,114,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,908,000 after buying an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $72.48 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

