Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.58.

GTBIF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $23.20 on Friday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $39.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

