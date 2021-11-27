GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) Short Interest Down 82.9% in November

GreenShift Co. (OTCMKTS:GERS) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GERS traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,227. GreenShift has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

Get GreenShift alerts:

About GreenShift

GreenShift Corp. engages in developing and commercializing clean technologies that facilitate the use of natural resources. Its offers Lignin, is a biopolymer containing aromatic phenoxy-groups, aliphatic carboxy-groups and aliphatic alcohols if recovered and purified, lignin can be adapted to many functional chemistries; Biodiesel production; and Corn Oil Extraction.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GreenShift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenShift and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.