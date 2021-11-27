Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.44% of Greif worth $12,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 157.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greif during the second quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

GEF opened at $67.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.16 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.46.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

