Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Down 91.2% in November

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the October 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS GBLBY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,524. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.51. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

