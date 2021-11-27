Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $16,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR opened at $181.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $148.67 and a twelve month high of $212.37.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $4.1171 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASR. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

