Grupo Santander Initiates Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Analysts at Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VTWRF. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vantage Towers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$34.89 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

Vantage Towers AG, a tower infrastructure company, engages in acquisition, leasing, construction, maintenance, and management of passive network infrastructure for mobile communications in Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells.

