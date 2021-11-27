Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.40) to ($4.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.05) to ($3.58). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GH. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.55.

Shares of GH opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 0.46. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,327 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

