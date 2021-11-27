Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,821 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Guess? worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $506,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 1.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guess? by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $444,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Guess? by 407.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after buying an additional 135,501 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.16. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Guess? had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $643.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Guess?’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

GES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

