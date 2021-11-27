Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.83.

GWRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, September 5th.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $116.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,207 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $854,101.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,900 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $580,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.