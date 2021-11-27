Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

