Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF remained flat at $$2.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,568. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.04.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
