Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 2.5% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after acquiring an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after acquiring an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after acquiring an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after acquiring an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,764 shares of company stock worth $11,380,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $184.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $144.00 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

