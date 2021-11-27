Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Has $8.10 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 3.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,051,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 55.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,759,535,000 after purchasing an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $91.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $96.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

