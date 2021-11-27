Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.63.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 793,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 363,209 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 678.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 117,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 102,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAE opened at $51.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

