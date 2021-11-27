Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 52,848 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $12,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 767,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,862,000 after buying an additional 33,732 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 108,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 577.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 215,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 183,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

HALO opened at $33.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The company had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $2,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,883,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 211,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,582,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.